This So-Called Flying Car Sure Seems Like A Miserable Way To Travel

New video surfaced this week of Alef Aeronautics new Model Zero A "flying car" taking off, hovering over a Chevrolet Suburban, and touching down again on the other side. While the non-car media is hailing this as a "world's first" flying car, I hesitate to actually call this thing a flying car because it barely flies, it's barely a car and flying cars aren't a thing.

Alef CEO and co-founder Jim Dukhovny has been endeavoring for an entire decade to build this half-assed contraption, and says it will reach production later this year, you know, if nothing goes wrong. "If everything goes right, if we have enough funds, if the legislation does not get worse, we plan to start production of the first one by the end of 2025," is what Dukhovny told a CNBC reporter back in April. Everything about this machine seems supremely sketchy. Judging from how loud it is, to how floaty and uncontrolled it looks in the air to how small and narrow the wheels are, it is a high level of bad idea to sign up for by getting in one of these.

At the car-hopping test Dukhovny told a reporter from the Independent "...this drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment. We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible." In fairness, the Model Zero A looks about as stable and capable as the Wright Flyer was 112 years ago. This video (below) is less a demonstration of human ingenuity and more what seems to be a Silicon Valley grift to raise more funds for Alef to keep working on this flimsy vaporware piece of crap.

The Model Zero A is a very small and lightweight pod for one person with a quartet of really big, really loud drone propellers under the bodywork. The drone rotors can't lift a ton of weight, so passenger capacity is limited to just 250 pounds. The company says it has over 3,000 pre-orders for the $300,000 electric drone with vaguely car-shaped bodywork. As a car the Model Zero A can allegedly do 198 miles on a full battery, but as an aircraft you can cut that figure in half. The company will begin working on a more fiscally responsible version in the coming years, which it calls Model Z, allegedly for just $35,000. I'll believe that when I see it.