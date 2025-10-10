A $100,100 Bid Somehow Wasn't Enough To Win A 900-Mile Faraday Future FF91

Then again, I'm also not convinced Faraday Future actually has any interest in selling EVs at all, although I can't say I fully grasp their plan here. Maybe some kind of crypto scheme? These days, it's almost always a crypto scheme. And I don't get the feeling the seller of this particular FF91 really wanted to get rid of it, either. Odds are, they were just hoping to find another rich idiot to take it off their hands for about what it originally cost. That isn't really how used EVs work, but I guess you can't blame them for trying.

That said, I also have a hard time believing the seller thought they'd ever get more than $100,100 for this car. The fact that bidding even got that high in the first place is a minor miracle, and the older these cars get, the harder it's going to be to sell them. (Earlier this year a 6,200-mile FF91 sold on Bring a Trailer for $235,000, and that auction had no reserve.) They should have just been honest with themselves and accepted that they were going to lose an absurd amount of money on this auction. If they actually bought it and didn't get it as some sort of alleged FF sales scam.

If you look a little closer at the user with the highest bid, you won't find hard evidence that something sketchy is going on here. But it does seem odd that an account created October 2025 popped up on the last day of the auction to drive up the price of a car that, until they showed up, hadn't even hit $30,000 yet. Plus, not only is the FF91 they bid on the only BaT auction they've ever bid on, that's also true of the person they bid against. Sugar0426's account is a little older, though, having been created back in February of this year.

Am I maybe being paranoid here and seeing possible conspiracies that don't exist? Possibly. Then again, this is Faraday Future we're talking about here, so can you really blame me? Everything about this "company" is sketchy as hell.