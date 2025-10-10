A $100,100 Bid Somehow Wasn't Enough To Win A 900-Mile Faraday Future FF91
Apparently, Faraday Future still exists. It may not make cars in anything approaching meaningful numbers, and its rebadged Chinese minivan reveal was an unmitigated disaster, but against all odds, the company hasn't technically closed its doors for good just yet. Well, it does temporarily have to close the doors to a building that's unsafe for occupation after one of its EVs caught on fire and caused an explosion that took out part of a wall, but they're working on fixing that. One thing they'll likely never fix, though, is the ridiculous depreciation, as seen in this Bring a Trailer auction that ended on Friday.
The car in question is a 2023 Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance edition with only 900 miles on the odometer. It's also number four of only 300 that Faraday Future is definitely 100% really for sure going to build (as of earlier this year, only 16 had been delivered to "paying" customers). That gets you a 142-kWh battery pack capable of a claimed 381 miles of range, as well as a triple-motor setup good for 1,050 horsepower and 1,458 pound-feet of torque. All in, it allegedly cost the original buyer $312,000.
You might think the folks over on Bring a Trailer might go crazy over the opportunity to own such a rare vehicle. I mean, how many times do you see the fourth production vehicle a company has ever built go up for sale? If you ignore the part where we're talking about a car built by a fake company that nobody trusts to be around in six months, this thing should have gone for big money. Since it's a Faraday Future, though, it didn't even meet its reserve. Because no one actually wants a Faraday Future FF 91.
Should've just taken the money
Then again, I'm also not convinced Faraday Future actually has any interest in selling EVs at all, although I can't say I fully grasp their plan here. Maybe some kind of crypto scheme? These days, it's almost always a crypto scheme. And I don't get the feeling the seller of this particular FF91 really wanted to get rid of it, either. Odds are, they were just hoping to find another rich idiot to take it off their hands for about what it originally cost. That isn't really how used EVs work, but I guess you can't blame them for trying.
That said, I also have a hard time believing the seller thought they'd ever get more than $100,100 for this car. The fact that bidding even got that high in the first place is a minor miracle, and the older these cars get, the harder it's going to be to sell them. (Earlier this year a 6,200-mile FF91 sold on Bring a Trailer for $235,000, and that auction had no reserve.) They should have just been honest with themselves and accepted that they were going to lose an absurd amount of money on this auction. If they actually bought it and didn't get it as some sort of alleged FF sales scam.
If you look a little closer at the user with the highest bid, you won't find hard evidence that something sketchy is going on here. But it does seem odd that an account created October 2025 popped up on the last day of the auction to drive up the price of a car that, until they showed up, hadn't even hit $30,000 yet. Plus, not only is the FF91 they bid on the only BaT auction they've ever bid on, that's also true of the person they bid against. Sugar0426's account is a little older, though, having been created back in February of this year.
Am I maybe being paranoid here and seeing possible conspiracies that don't exist? Possibly. Then again, this is Faraday Future we're talking about here, so can you really blame me? Everything about this "company" is sketchy as hell.