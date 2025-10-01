Explosion At Faraday Future's LA HQ Building Caused By Burning Faraday Future EV

As we've all sadly learned since 2016, when it comes to actual events that happen in real life, there's no such thing as "too on the nose." If you've been living under a rock for the last decade and need proof, look no further than the fact that a Faraday Future FF91 caught fire on Sunday at the startup's Los Angeles headquarters and caused an explosion that did enough damage for the city's Department of Building and Safety to red-tag the building. Until someone can come in and figure out how much structural work is needed to make it safe, it'll have to sit empty, TechCrunch reports.

The good news is, no one died in the explosion, and no injuries have been reported so far. it doesn't appear that there's much concern that the building itself might collapse, either. That's at least partly related to the fact that the FF91 fire and the ensuing explosion took place in a two-story building next to the main structure. Still, emergency crews reportedly needed 40 minutes to put out the fire, and the explosion blew a hole in the wall.

That's not great, but it's also probably better than you expected when you saw the headline that Faraday Future had an explosion at its headquarters. Either that, or you just assumed the building was empty because there was no way Faraday Future could still be in business, right?

In a statement, Faraday Future's spokesperson told TechCrunch, "We are aware of a fire at our facility yesterday, there were no injuries to FF staff, and no evacuation was required, and the specific cause and origin of the fire is under investigation."