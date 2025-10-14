Why Does The Lamborghini Huracan Need 8 Oil Drain Plugs?

It takes money and patience to change the oil in a Lamborghini Huracan, since doing so in a Lambo (or any high-strung supercar) requires specific knowledge and deep pockets. For starters, it would probably cost $500 to $800 at an independent shop or dealership. To be fair, the total charges include about 8 quarts (7.5 liters) of full synthetic lubricant, but it goes beyond choosing the right oil.

It's not unusual for sports cars to have more than one drain plug, but the Huracan's V10 has eight of them, and you need to unscrew each one to drain all the oil from the car's dry-sump lubrication system. It's not as crazy as the W16 engine in the Bugatti Veyron with 16 drain plugs (which, come to think of it, is one drain plug per cylinder), but it does have more than the V12-powered Aventador with only four.

The common denominator between the Huracan, Veyron, and Aventador is the dry-sump oiling system. It's why supercars like the Huracan have multiple oil drain plugs, since a dry sump is more complicated and routes more oil to different parts in and around the motor. Unlike a conventional wet sump that stores oil in a pan under the engine, a dry sump uses a separate reservoir (typically located around and not under the engine) for storage.