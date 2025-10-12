Car Museum Airbnb Lets You Share A Home With A '47 DeSoto And '49 Chevy

While the glowing neon signs and retro decor is splendid to look at, the real stars of the show are of course the cars. They fit together well, both being late '40s American models, but in the details, they could not be more different.

The turquoise '47 DeSoto, which hails from one of America's largely forgotten and irrelevant automakers, is what we and Jeff Wandler would call a true survivor. In his words, "I like that it's a Wyoming car, what we would call a survivor, meaning it's all original. It's never had any restoration" (per Cowboy State Daily). Cars like this just do not exist — an over 75-year-old model which has never been painted, never been apart, and never even had the seats retrimmed. The model itself is scarce as it is, but to find one in this condition — and an example that's spent its whole life in Wyoming, too — is simply unrepeatable.

Wandler's restored Chevy pickup truck, on the other hand, is a completely different beast. Commenting on the car's condition, Wandler states "It's the nicest '49 Chevy I've ever seen. It's very over-restored, so a really professional restoration" (via Cowboy State Daily). It was restored by the late Steve Gaspers and is currently on loan to Wandler and his Airbnb by Gaspers' wife, Lou, although Wandler has plans to purchase it outright and make it a permanent addition.

The property, described as a "1,350 square foot studio man cave garage" on Airbnb, is available to book directly through the website. There's plenty of parking space on hand, too, for guests to travel in style with their own piece of classic Americana. The Airbnb is also located near the Frontier Auto Museum, and staying at the Airbnb will get you free admission.