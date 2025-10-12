Car Museum Airbnb Lets You Share A Home With A '47 DeSoto And '49 Chevy
Everybody loves a vacation. The hot sun, chilled-out drinks on a sandy beach, and pleasant walks late at night with no alarm clock in the morning equate to bliss. It's great, but once you've had the beach stroll, chilled out by the pool, and checked out the market once or twice, it can all get a little repetitive, can't it?
If that sounds true to you, then perhaps this car museum Airbnb called Frontier Vintage Station in Gillette, Wyoming would be a better pick for your next vacation spot. If you find yourself getting bored of the usual holiday haunts, like cafes and tapas bars, just take a peak outside of your room. You'll be greeted by a pair of treasured and ultra-rare classics that almost nobody knows about, namely a wonderfully original '47 DeSoto and brilliantly restored '49 Chevy. Alongside them are vintage fuel pumps, bright neon signs, and a retro jukebox, which all help to complete the '50s vibe perfectly.
The owner of this dazzling Airbnb is a man named Jeff Wandler. This isn't just a lucrative business venture for him — it's merely an overspill of his passion for classic cars that he's opted to share with the rest of the world. Opening this Airbnb with two of his classics on display has allowed Wandler to create an amazing space for other folk who share the same interests as he does. It's also created a fascinating conversation piece in his home town of Gillette, Wyoming.
A little more on the cars
While the glowing neon signs and retro decor is splendid to look at, the real stars of the show are of course the cars. They fit together well, both being late '40s American models, but in the details, they could not be more different.
The turquoise '47 DeSoto, which hails from one of America's largely forgotten and irrelevant automakers, is what we and Jeff Wandler would call a true survivor. In his words, "I like that it's a Wyoming car, what we would call a survivor, meaning it's all original. It's never had any restoration" (per Cowboy State Daily). Cars like this just do not exist — an over 75-year-old model which has never been painted, never been apart, and never even had the seats retrimmed. The model itself is scarce as it is, but to find one in this condition — and an example that's spent its whole life in Wyoming, too — is simply unrepeatable.
Wandler's restored Chevy pickup truck, on the other hand, is a completely different beast. Commenting on the car's condition, Wandler states "It's the nicest '49 Chevy I've ever seen. It's very over-restored, so a really professional restoration" (via Cowboy State Daily). It was restored by the late Steve Gaspers and is currently on loan to Wandler and his Airbnb by Gaspers' wife, Lou, although Wandler has plans to purchase it outright and make it a permanent addition.
The property, described as a "1,350 square foot studio man cave garage" on Airbnb, is available to book directly through the website. There's plenty of parking space on hand, too, for guests to travel in style with their own piece of classic Americana. The Airbnb is also located near the Frontier Auto Museum, and staying at the Airbnb will get you free admission.