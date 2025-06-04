Why Southwest Airlines Got Rid Of Everything You Loved About It

As you'll see in the video above, while the way it went down is a little complicated and full of boardroom and investor drama, there's a definitive reason Southwest changed. And if you guessed private equity, the most common cause of companies making terrible, short-sighted decisions, you would be...incorrect. But also not totally wrong. Instead of a private equity group buying the entire airline, an activist hedge fund known as Elliott Investment Management bought a big chunk of Southwest's stock and then began demanding changes it claimed would make Southwest more profitable.

The pitch sounded like something you might hear from some kid who just graduated from a five-year BA/MBA program: Southwest had profitability issues post-COVID, but the other airlines with different policies didn't, so the key to turning Southwest around was to make it like all the other airlines. So they found a way to force Southwest to do exactly that, with no regard for that little thing known as "competitive advantage."

In the short term, that strategy may work out for Elliott, allowing it to sell its Southwest stock for a profit. For Southwest as a company and the regular flyers who would go out of their way to fly their favorite airline, though, it's hard to see how these policy changes will work out in the long run. In the minds of a lot of travelers, it's still a budget airline that got a lot less budget-friendly and told its loyal customers to go pound sand. But hey, at least a few billionaires might make a little extra money ruining an airline people used to like.