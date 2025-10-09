What Was The First 'Modern' Car?

It's tough to say exactly what makes a car "modern." Is it the technology it has on the inside? Is it how drivable it is on a daily basis? Maybe it all has to do with styling. It's tough to say, and I've got to assume it's a mix of these three factors, plus a whole mess of others. Mulling this over did get me thinking, though, and it's what led me to today's question.

I want to know what you all consider to be the first modern car. What car kicked off the era of vehicles we currently find ourselves in today? I know this is sort of a nebulous idea since there's no 100% right answer, but that's sort of the fun part, isn't it? I'm not going to sit here and tell you what counts as modern and what doesn't. I'm the President of this blog, not a God.