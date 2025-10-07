10 Legendary Land Yachts That Weren't Built By Cadillac

A land yacht is the perfect vessel for sailing on smooth, endless rivers of asphalt. While a few foreign cars like the Maybach or the Mercedes-Benz 600 approach land yacht status, true examples of this category come from Detroit, and Cadillac has historically been the ultimate purveyor of these luxo-barges. Indeed, some of the best classic Cadillac models are land yachts. However, Caddies are far from the only cars that fit the bill.

So, what qualifies as a land yacht, exactly? Most of us probably have an "I know one when I see one" definition, but it's helpful to set out some criteria. First and foremost, a land yacht is big. Really big. While today's American trucks and SUVs have gotten as big as a World War II Sherman tank, several classic land yachts are even longer than a 232-inch-long 2025 Ford F-150 Supercrew. By the 1970s, as other cars were downsized, land yachts defiantly sailed on, offering comfy transport for six (or more) passengers.

It's a given that their rides are as soft as their plush bench seats, and handling is hardly their strong suit. Many of them had about the same lateral grip as a pat of butter in a hot skillet, with turning radii resembling those of oil tankers — which is fitting, since it took a lot of fossil fuels to power their huge V8 engines. Throw in a leather or velour interior, plus maybe some wire wheels or a vinyl roof, and you have a legendary land yacht. Here are 10 from brands other than Cadillac.