At $23,500, Could This 1960 Imperial Crown Make You Feel Like Royalty?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Imperial is loaded with features as well as audacious '60s style. Let's see what this Chrysler-eclipsing classic might reasonably be worth.

Do you ever wonder what all the safety and emissions equipment on a modern car or truck adds to its cost? It just so happens that we can do a direct comparison. A 2025 Jeep Wrangler Sport—the base model, which meets all Federal standards for safety and smog, starts out at $32,095. In contrast, a new Mahindra Roxor, the modern version of a 4WD sport utility based on the original Willys Jeep, has an MSRP of just $22,244. That's an almost $10,000 difference. If age isn't an issue, you could save even more with an older model, such as the 2019 Mahindra Roxor we considered yesterday. That one came with a $17,900 asking price and the added benefit of a windshield (another thing that makes the Jeep more expensive) and the claim that it is street-legal. Unfortunately for its seller, the majority of you prefer the idea of clean air and not dying, which led to the general dismissal of the Roxor as a road vehicle and an 88% 'No Dice' loss at that price.