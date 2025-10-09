How Automatic Tire Inflation Systems Keep Semi Trucks Rolling Safely

While semi trucks and their trailers are obviously massive and heavy, it may not be apparent to everyone just how much more bulk these road goliaths possess when compared to other vehicles. Per U.S. law, the most a big rig and loaded trailer can legally weigh is 80,000 pounds. With so much heft, a significant strain is placed on all 18 wheels, making tire pressure a paramount concern for truckers.

While some semi-truck drivers still thump their tires to check pressure, there are more advanced systems available that not only monitor tire pressure, but also automatically adjust it for those tires under the trailer. For instance, the Hendrickson TIREMAAX PRO uses a mechanical controller and incorporates unique valves into the trailer's hubcaps, which connect the tires to the trailer's air supply. This mechanical system not only adds air in low pressure scenarios and reduces pressure in overinflated tires, but it can also equalize the pressure across all the tires on the same axle.