These Are The Coolest Shifters Of All Time
I love a good shifter. It can transform a ho-hum car into something that is genuinely a blast to drive. Hell, in some cases, with the right design and engineering, a shifter can even be a work of art. These ideas are what led me to my question from last week.
I wanted to know what car you all thought had the coolest shifter of all time. What car's shifter elevates its interior to a point where you just look at it and say, "damn, that thing is sick?" What car's gearknob makes you say "holy shift" when you see it? This is obviously how all normal people act, isn't it?
As always, you folks were very creative. We've got everything from old-school muscle cars and cutting-edge EVs to mass-produced hot hatchbacks and supercars with the most bespoke interiors you could conceive of. Did your car make the list? Do you feel like a special little guy (gender neutral) when you grip that thang? I'm sure you do. Why don't you scroll down below to find out?
EP3 Honda Civic Si
I've always had a soft spot for the 7th-Gen Honda Civid Si ('02-'05) mostly due to it being a proper hot-hatch, but the style of the shifter was so different, yet so perfect. It looks like a bent nail but the placement made you feel like you're in a low-slung, rear-drive sports car. The shifter itself was typical Honda: smooth, notchy, and short throws.
Fun fact: they had a very similar shifter in the Honda Element.
Submitted by: LarriveeC05
Spyker C8
I'm not sure how well it works, but it sure looks cool.
Submitted by: Very Stable Genius
Edsel Citation
Edsel steering wheel push button shifter.
They were only available on the 58 introduction year cars. They were subsequently discontinued due to mechanical failures and replaced with Fomoco lever shifters.
Submitted by: Merrill Frank
Hurst/Olds Cutlass
1983-84 Hurst Olds Lightning Rod shifter. Just look at all those knobs to play with
&
Gotta be the Hurst Olds Cutlass with the Lightning Rod Shifter. I mean, it was a total gimmick, but it looked cool.
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio & Stillnotatony
Saab 96 V4
The 4-speed manual column shift on my Saab 96 V4 was perfection. I could shift with my little finger, with both hands on the steering wheel.
Submitted by: Tom Seamview
Volkswagen GTI
I love GTIs, and I think the golf ball shifter has to be on this list. Other models since then have brought back the golf ball shifter as an homage to the original. That, combined with the tartan cloth seats make for a beautiful and quirky interior
Submitted by: Jordan R
Porsche Carrera GT
One that always stood out to me is the shifter on the Carrera GT... I love intricate wood details in vehicles and this has always been a favorite.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Honda S2000
I think the Honda S2000 needs to appear on this list somewhere. Minimal height, short throws, and notchy feel, all done with a simple yet perfect feeling shift knob. I have yet to drive a car that is considered attainable that has had the same feel and finish.
Submitted by: Mike
Subaru XT
Subaru XT's manual was awesome and totally goes with the rest of the vehicle's out there cockpit.
Submitted by: monstrodiavel
BMW 2002
1971 BMW 2002 dogleg (close ratio) 5 speed has the actual coolest shifter.
Does not look like anything special, but it's not about the knob, but what it's connected to.
Even used and no history, the CR transmissions are going for $8-10k.
Submitted by: DieselOx
Citroën 2CV
The Citroen 2CV has an unusual one. You shift by moving the knob side-to-side and in-and-out.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Genesis GV60
I mean just look at that shiny crystal ball that once activated will tell you the future of America ...... or it will just suck any random paper inside
Submitted by: Derry