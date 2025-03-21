Weird Gear Shifters Are Ticking Off Customers

Sometimes, automakers can't help but try to reinvent the wheel, and that's exactly what is happening with gear shifters these days. The fact there aren't any mechanical linkages between shifters and the physical gearbox means car companies can get — let's say — creative with their shifters. Gone are the days of conventional PRNDL shifters on the column or in the center console. In their place are knobs, balls, joysticks and even touchscreen controls. People aren't thrilled.

On the face of it, that makes sense. Smaller shifters that are placed out of the way make more room for stuff like phone chargers and cupholders, but customers aren't too happy with the changes that can be very confusing if you don't know how these cars work since they're all so different, according to The Wall Street Journal: