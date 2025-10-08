4 Useful Ways To Use The AUX Switches On Your Jeep Wrangler

You picked up a Jeep Wrangler to chase the American dream. Now, those AUX switches on the dash are staring back at you, begging to be wired into something fun. They're not there for show, and they're definitely not there to make the cabin look more rugged. The Wrangler auxiliary switches let you run up to four add-on accessories inside or outside your vehicle without hacking up the dash. They integrate directly into the UConnect system, so you can program each switch to behave exactly how you want it to. The switches can provide constant power if you need something running with the ignition off, switched power so that devices turn off with the ignition, momentary power (only on while pressed), or latched power (one-touch on/off).

If your Wrangler didn't come with them pre-installed, the aux switches are also sold as a kit. The Mopar AUX Switch Bank kit ships with its own wiring harness, fuse block, and power distribution center, making integration much cleaner than running standalone toggles. The kit provides max amperage ratings of 15 amps for all four aux buttons, in comparison to the factory-installed version, which provides max ratings of 40 amps for two switches and 15 amps for the other two buttons. If you install the kit as an aftermarket mod, you still need the dealer to run a flash update to make the Jeep's computer to recognize the system.

Whether your Wrangler came from the factory with aux switches or you chose to install them later, you can program these handy buttons to do many things. Here are four of the most practical uses for your Wrangler aux switches.