Jeep Brings Back Its Best Color To Distract From The World Collapsing Around You

Jeep —and Stellantis as a whole — are sort of known for having some of the best paint color options in the automotive industry. For a company that isn't particularly good at many things, it really has a stronghold on great paint choices, and it just got even better. For 2026, Jeep is reintroducing its Reign exterior paint color to both the Gladiator and Wrangler.

This dark purple color, not to be confused with Plum Crazy, was first introduced on the Wrangler back in 2018 and brought back in 2023, and now it's coming back just in time to distract us from the ruination of society around us. Oh, and it's also the first time it'll be available on the Gladiator, which will help distract you from the fact the Jeep Truck isn't getting a 4xe trim after all.

Much like it was in 2018 and 2023, Reign has to be a Prince reference, right? Like, there's no way that Purple Reign isn't a Prince reference. Sure, Stellantis won't admit that it is, but we all know the truth here.