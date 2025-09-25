Jeep Brings Back Its Best Color To Distract From The World Collapsing Around You
Jeep —and Stellantis as a whole — are sort of known for having some of the best paint color options in the automotive industry. For a company that isn't particularly good at many things, it really has a stronghold on great paint choices, and it just got even better. For 2026, Jeep is reintroducing its Reign exterior paint color to both the Gladiator and Wrangler.
This dark purple color, not to be confused with Plum Crazy, was first introduced on the Wrangler back in 2018 and brought back in 2023, and now it's coming back just in time to distract us from the ruination of society around us. Oh, and it's also the first time it'll be available on the Gladiator, which will help distract you from the fact the Jeep Truck isn't getting a 4xe trim after all.
Much like it was in 2018 and 2023, Reign has to be a Prince reference, right? Like, there's no way that Purple Reign isn't a Prince reference. Sure, Stellantis won't admit that it is, but we all know the truth here.
Lots-o-colors
Since Stellantis is a strange company, the Wrangler and Gladiator's 2026 configurators aren't live yet on Jeep's website, despite the fact the company says order books are now open for the two vehicles. However, there's apparently an order book floating around online that shows the Wrangler is also going to be available in '41 (olive drab), Anvil (grey/blue), Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red and Goldilocks (gold/yellow), according to CarBuzz.
There are also a few "late availability" colors, including the aforementioned Reign, Hydro Blue Pearl and Mojito (lime green). You're sort of spoiled for choice. Late availability apparently means the color won't be made available to order until well into model-year production, so it's entirely possible Reign is only around for a few months, which was the case for 2023 model-year Wranglers.
Right now, it remains to be seen if the Gladiator will get the same color options. It did in 2025, so the smart money says it will, but who can say for sure? Stellantis is a fickle company. You never know what it's going to do next.
In any case, I'm glad to see purple returning to Jeep's lineup. We need more purple cars in this world, and there's an extreme dearth of them right now. Off the top of my head, I can't think of any normal cars outside of the BMW 2 Series and Subaru BRZ that come in purple, so the Wrangler and Gladiator are certainly welcome additions.