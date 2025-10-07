These Are The Hardest (And Easiest) Countries To Get A Driver's License

Earning the coveted license to drive is a big moment in life as it represents a maturity milestone, but most importantly, it means freedom. Everyone has their own 'getting your driver's license' story, which can vary in the U.S. as each state has its own take on some rules and requirements. But, have you ever considered what the process is like in other places across the world?

Spoiler alert; Americans don't have the most challenging system for obtaining a driver's license. This could also explain why the U.S. isn't among the regions with the fewest estimated accident deaths per 100,000, according to 2021 data by the World Health Organization. However, the states are far more thorough than some other countries, which ask very little of a potential driver before handing over a license.

Depending on the locale, you could be looking at a range of evaluations before being declared legally able to drive. These can include comprehensive theory tests, a prerequisite number of driving lesson hours, and of course, an actual test of your driving ability alongside one or more examiners. On the flip side, some countries barely require any testing, written or otherwise, while some will give you a license without even getting behind the wheel. Let's look at which places are the most difficult and which require the least amount of effort when earning a driver's license.