Russia's Space Zoo With 75 Mice And 1,500 Flies Is Back On Earth

When humanity ventures out into the final frontier, we won't be alone. I'm not talking about extraterrestrial life, but the Earth-based life that we'll bring with us. Russia returned a research satellite last week that was carrying 75 mice, over 1,500 flies, microorganisms, plant seeds and cell cultures. The Bion-M No. 2 satellite was launched in August to conduct over 30 experiments in low Earth orbit, furthering our understanding of how life functions in space.

The mission, a joint effort between Roscosmos and Russia's Institute of Biomedical Problems, concluded with a landing in the steppes of the Orenburg region. According to Space.com, the descent module was nicknamed Noah's Ark because of how it was stuffed with animal life. The scorching hot capsule sparked a brush fire, but it was quickly extinguished so scientists could retrieve their experiments on-site. Unlike early Soviet spaceflights with animals, most famously Laika, this ark needed to return to Earth with living occupants. Unfortunately, ten mice didn't survive the mission. Specialists assessed whether the flies onboard had sustained damage to their nervous systems after the trip to space.