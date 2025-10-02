What's The Weirdest Car You've Seen Customized?
We've all heard the phrase respect all builds, though in my experience it's more frequently used in a facetious manner than in a serious one. I fear that I am in the minority when I say that I do respect all builds, even the ones that confuse me to my core, and that's because I simply love seeing folks take pride in their cars, regardless of their taste level or glaring lack thereof. That's not to say I don't raise an eyebrow when I see people spend time and money on customizing or modifying an obscure car, or one that's not particularly valuable, because I 100% do. But different strokes for different folks, right?
Whether it's a tastefully modified rare classic, an egregiously lifted diesel pickup, or a 20-year-old family sedan that's covered in stick-on Auto Zone parts, I still like to see people take pride in their ride. So now that's out of the way, what's the weirdest car you've seen customized?
Mine is a first-generation Toyota Venza
The weirdest car that I've seen customized, or at least the one that stands out in my mind, is this slammed pink first-generation Toyota Venza I saw street parked in San Diego. Sure the first-generation Venza was sold with the 2GR-FE V6 that produces 400 horsepower when supercharged in the Lotus Emira, but the Venza never had sporting aspirations to begin with.
It was a midsize family crossover that competed with the Subaru Outback and the Ford Edge; why would anyone choose to take a boring 15-year-old midsize crossover and invest tons of money lowering it and painting or wrapping it? Builds like this perplex me, but again, I love the fact that someone loves their Venza enough to customize it and proudly park it on a major promenade for passersby to admire or take photos of to share on a popular car blog.
It's very much a, "you know what? Hell yeah" mindset. But that's enough from me, this is about you, the tender and gracious Jalopnik audience. What's the weirdest car you've seen customized? Let us know in the comments.