We've all heard the phrase respect all builds, though in my experience it's more frequently used in a facetious manner than in a serious one. I fear that I am in the minority when I say that I do respect all builds, even the ones that confuse me to my core, and that's because I simply love seeing folks take pride in their cars, regardless of their taste level or glaring lack thereof. That's not to say I don't raise an eyebrow when I see people spend time and money on customizing or modifying an obscure car, or one that's not particularly valuable, because I 100% do. But different strokes for different folks, right?

Whether it's a tastefully modified rare classic, an egregiously lifted diesel pickup, or a 20-year-old family sedan that's covered in stick-on Auto Zone parts, I still like to see people take pride in their ride. So now that's out of the way, what's the weirdest car you've seen customized?