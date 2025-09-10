A Turbocharged, Caged, Lifted Honda Element With Half-Doors Is The Perfect Off-Roader

Have you ever wanted a Jeep, but not wanted it to be a Jeep? Well, that's a very specific and weird ask, but luckily one Facebook Marketplace seller has you covered. Introducing the Heep, a Wrangler made out of a Honda Element. It has a rollcage, half-doors, a four-inch lift, and a turbo sticking out of its hood, and it could all be yours for just $3,500 — you can tell me there's a better off-roader out there, and I will simply not believe you.

The seller says this build was put together as a joke, but that doing so inspired him to remake the same concept again out of even better parts. Thus, this first draft is now up for grabs. Sure, it may not "have a clean title" or "be rust-free" or "be street legal," but do you care about that? Are you going to let a little bit of paperwork and oxidation stand between you and automotive perfection?