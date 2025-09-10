A Turbocharged, Caged, Lifted Honda Element With Half-Doors Is The Perfect Off-Roader
Have you ever wanted a Jeep, but not wanted it to be a Jeep? Well, that's a very specific and weird ask, but luckily one Facebook Marketplace seller has you covered. Introducing the Heep, a Wrangler made out of a Honda Element. It has a rollcage, half-doors, a four-inch lift, and a turbo sticking out of its hood, and it could all be yours for just $3,500 — you can tell me there's a better off-roader out there, and I will simply not believe you.
The seller says this build was put together as a joke, but that doing so inspired him to remake the same concept again out of even better parts. Thus, this first draft is now up for grabs. Sure, it may not "have a clean title" or "be rust-free" or "be street legal," but do you care about that? Are you going to let a little bit of paperwork and oxidation stand between you and automotive perfection?
First thought, best thought
The Heep's 64 mm turbo sticks out its hood, to show off how turbocharged the Element is. Its boost runs through a front-mount intercooler that sits behind its winch before running into the engine, making presumably some amount of horsepower — the seller doesn't specify or offer dyno charts. He does, though, specify that both the Heep's green paint and its tube half-doors come from the Wrangler. It's so Jeep, and yet so distinctly not a Jeep.
This is the kind of build you only see from enthusiasts with too much time on their hands, who always seem to create genuine art in their garages. Off-road Elements aren't uncommon, but this is something else entirely — part Jeep, part turbocharged track car, all unique. I'd say there's no better four-wheeler out there for $3,500, but I think there may not be a better off-roader at any price. Someone buy this so I can't.