How To Fix Curb Rash On Black Rims

Start by cleaning the wheel with the rim cleaning solution. We want to prepare the rim, so we want to get it clean and then sand it down. 80 to 120 grit is not only versatile, but great for sanding in general, so we can use this to sand down the scuffed areas and even out the metal caught up in the curb rash. Next, if you're using spot putty, you can squeeze out a small amount and spread it along the damaged area. If using filler, you may need to mix things up a bit to make sure the filler and hardener combine. Then apply and wait for it to dry.

After the putty/filler dries, it's back to sanding. We want to sand it down and get it smooth again. 100 grit is a good bet. Don't worry if you sand off too much, you can always reapply the putty/filter and sand again. Take your time. Go over it again, but increase the sandpaper grit to get this baby looking smooth. If your rims are bent, this would be a good time to put that rubber mallet to use. Take solid but gentle swings to avoid cracking the rims (if they're made of aluminum).

Now comes the paint job. Use painter's tape to cover an inch or two into the tires, plus the valve stem, lug nets, tire pressure cap, and if you didn't take the rims off, anything behind the wheel you don't want to get paint on. Apply the paint to your rims. Multiple coats, again from light to heavy. Using some touch-up paint or a clear coat can also help protect the rims from corrosion if there's any exposed metal. Think about investing into a rim protector to protect your rims from future curb rash.