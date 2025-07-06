Porsche Club Of America Turns 70, Celebrates With 70 Very Blue 911 Club Coupes
A third generation of Porsche fan service to the Porsche Club of America has launched today during the club's annual "Parade" celebrations. Based on the 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera T, the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer's customization squad has developed a run of 69 cars for club members to buy (one additional will be raffled to benefit the club) with exclusive Sholar Blue metallic paint, a special tartan fabric seat insert in club colors, and a variety of design flourishes no other 911 will get. This new 992.2-generation Club Coupe follows in the aesthetic footsteps of the 60th anniversary 991 GTS Club Coupe and the 50th anniversary 997 Carrera S Club Coupe
The Carrera T model emphasizes driving enjoyment and engagement, delivering a 388-horsepower flat-six engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, plus a mechanical limited slip differential and sport suspension. Beyond the aesthetic changes to the Club Coupe special edition, the Carrera T is among the best driving cars Porsche makes right now, giving enthusiasts exactly what they want and none of what they don't. All Club Coupes will be fitted with the SportDesign aerokit bumpers with Guards Red accents front and rear, riding on black 20-inch front and 21-inch rear RS Spyder-style wheels with unique brilliant silver accents. The finished result is a collaboration between Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Style Porsche, and the PCA, with the cherry on top being a serialized commemorative grille badge for each car.
That exclusive Sholar Blue color, by the way? That's named after PCA founder Bill Sholar who started the club way back in 1955.
What's it like inside?
Open the door and the special touches inside the Carrera T Club Coupe are even more evident. Each example will be outfitted with a Porsche Club of America motif illuminated door sill, and the door puddle light projects the PCA 70 Years logo onto the ground. The more boring among buyers will get a standard black leather interior with deviated stitching in blue and red. There's plenty of PCA special touches in the standard interior, including a PCA 70 year logo on the center console lid and the Club Coupe motif on the dashboard trim.
If you're one of the real ones, however, you'll order the extended equipment package, which adds a ton of cool interior touches to the car. This is the only way to get the special PCA tartan seat inserts, for example, which are 100% mandatory. This package also includes a special owner's manual wallet with deviated speed blue stitching embossed with the PCA 70 years logo. You also get your key painted in Sholar Blue and a coordinated leather key pouch embossed with the Club Coupe logo, and the inside of the glovebox also features the tartan inserts.
With such a limited run, this isn't going to be your average run of the mill Porsche. This will be a collectible special edition, for sure, and more than likely you'll never see one in your entire life unless you buy one. And even if you buy one, it's unlikely you'll see another.
"Passion drives Porsche – pure and simple. PCA members are some of the most passionate, not just in our little world but across the auto industry in general," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "The sense of community and excitement they create is unmistakable, so it is an honor and a privilege to create a special model celebrating 70 years of the PCA."
You see this watch? This watch cost more than your car.
And of course, it wouldn't be a special edition Porsche if there weren't a special edition Porsche Design timepiece to go with it. Only the 70 Club Coupe buyers will be offered the opportunity to purchase a handcrafted Swiss chronograph to match. The limited Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 Club Coupe is powered by Porsche Design's caliber Werk 01.140 automatic movement, and the clear sapphire crystal case back shows the rotor and wheel design of the 911 Club Coupe on the back side of the watch. The watch's matte black face features extremely visible luminous indices, as well as a Club Coupe designation and Porsche Club of America lettering. Each watch will come with a matching titanium bracelet and a bright blue textile velcro strap in PCA colors with PCA logos (shown above).
There's no word yet on pricing for either the Porsche 911 Carrera T Club Coupe or the matching watch. A standard fare Carrera T starts at $138,700, so you should expect this special edition to be perhaps a bit more than that. Meanwhile the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 wristwatch starts at $9,650.