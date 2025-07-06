Porsche Club Of America Turns 70, Celebrates With 70 Very Blue 911 Club Coupes

Open the door and the special touches inside the Carrera T Club Coupe are even more evident. Each example will be outfitted with a Porsche Club of America motif illuminated door sill, and the door puddle light projects the PCA 70 Years logo onto the ground. The more boring among buyers will get a standard black leather interior with deviated stitching in blue and red. There's plenty of PCA special touches in the standard interior, including a PCA 70 year logo on the center console lid and the Club Coupe motif on the dashboard trim.

If you're one of the real ones, however, you'll order the extended equipment package, which adds a ton of cool interior touches to the car. This is the only way to get the special PCA tartan seat inserts, for example, which are 100% mandatory. This package also includes a special owner's manual wallet with deviated speed blue stitching embossed with the PCA 70 years logo. You also get your key painted in Sholar Blue and a coordinated leather key pouch embossed with the Club Coupe logo, and the inside of the glovebox also features the tartan inserts.

Porsche

With such a limited run, this isn't going to be your average run of the mill Porsche. This will be a collectible special edition, for sure, and more than likely you'll never see one in your entire life unless you buy one. And even if you buy one, it's unlikely you'll see another.

"Passion drives Porsche – pure and simple. PCA members are some of the most passionate, not just in our little world but across the auto industry in general," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "The sense of community and excitement they create is unmistakable, so it is an honor and a privilege to create a special model celebrating 70 years of the PCA."