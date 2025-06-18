Honda Launches A Reusable Rocket And It Didn't Even Explode

Honda, the automotive, motorcycle, small-engine, and robotics company, pushed Japan several steps closer to its outer space ambitions on Tuesday with the surprise successful test of its first reusable rocket ship. The 20-foot tall experimental "reusable launch vehicle" achieved flight stability during ascent and descent, and reliably plopped itself back on terra firma about a foot away from its intended target bullseye. Honda wasn't looking to get this experimental rocket into space, as the initial test was all about take offs and landings, going just 889 feet up at its maximum altitude. The company announced its goal to achieve suborbital space flight by 2029, giving Japanese companies an outlet for launching satellites without relying on Russia, China, or American billionaire-run companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

The small Honda rocket is about one tenth the size of the first successful reusable rocket, SpaceX's Falcon 9 Full Thrust SES-9 launch in 2015, making it ideal for smaller payloads and using less fuel. The objective of a reusable rocket is to significantly reduce the operating costs of space travel, lowering the barrier to entry for something like a satellite launch, for example.