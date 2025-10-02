Lamborghini Has 'Crazy' Plans For Special Models To Follow The Off-Road Huracán Sterrato
Lamborghini has never been a stranger to the outrageous, but it found a way to push even its limits with the off-road(ish)-focused Huracán Sterrato. Now, those wacky Italians are promising to push the envelope of wild even further, thanks to the success of the Sterrato and Huracán STO, which showed Lambo that "the sky is the limit" for what it can do with its existing vehicles.
Federico Foschin, Lamborghini's sales and marketing chief, told Autocar that cars like the Sterrato give the Italian automaker an immense opportunity to do fun and wild stuff that no one else is doing. He also hinted at the Sterrato's return with the Temerario's introduction. Here's what Foschin told Autocar:
Foschini said "we know that this is ready; the market is there", meaning the only remaining hurdle is "we have to execute" it.
"We don't only want to upgrade, we want to surprise," he said, hinting at the prospect of also launching limited editions of the Urus and Revuelto, rather than sticking with only the Hurácan's replacement, the Temerario.
Getting crazy with it
Of course, Lambo always goes for outlandish creations, but now it almost seems like a mission statement rather than a byproduct of Italians hopped up on espresso, leaded gasoline and [redacted]. That's pretty fun to see, if you ask me. Every other automaker is so serious these days. It's nice to see an OEM come out and just say that it's going to get wild with it. That's pretty much what Foschin told Autocar.
"We are always looking for crazy things in all dimensions. For example, with the Urus, we went to Pikes Peak. We also presented an Urus just for racing [the ST-X]. But sometimes our concepts are becoming a reality."
On top of its special vehicle program, Lamborghini is also apparently in the midst of ramping up how much personalization it offers to customers — a move that is meant to increase profits without increasing sales volumes while also making people feel like their already low-volume Lambos are even more special. The company now offers 400 different paint finishes on the Revuelto and Temerario alone.
