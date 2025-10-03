U.S. Army Members Want To Import Tesla Cybertrucks To Germany, But Germany Says Nein

Not much is going right for the Tesla Cybertruck. Sales have been disappointing, the aggressively styled vehicle has become a magnet for Tesla hatred, and now Germany has informed the U.S. Army that the country is rejecting a request for the members of the military to import Cybertrucks from the U.S. into Germany. Road & Track has the story:

Why did the German government deny the Army's request? It turns out there are several reasons—and most of them relate to safety. According to the release, the regulator flagged the truck's sharp-edged body and massive curb weight as violations of passive safety rules designed to protect vulnerable road users like cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists.

According to R&T, the news of Germany's rejection appeared on Reddit (I tried to track down the press release but couldn't locate it in the labyrinth of Army's EU and Africa site). Germany evidently allows some vehicles in that don't meet European Union regulations through a program that the Army operates. It seems that the U.S. Army Customs Agency understood that the Cybertruck failed to comply with the rules but asked the German Federal Ministry of Transport to consider an exception for the vehicle anyway.