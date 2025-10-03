Used Aston Martin DBXs Are So Cheap, You Can Buy This One For $72,000

I'm sure the 2026 Aston Martin DBX S is every bit as enjoyable to drive as Daniel said it was in his review. Then again, with a base MSRP of $274,500 and an as-tested price of $405,400, it better be. The base price alone is enough to buy this adorable little house in one of the non-shooty areas of Detroit, with enough money left over to update the cabinets and maybe even improve the basement a little. But what if I told you that you can buy a used DBX for less than the starting price of a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Coupe? Because you absolutely can, if you want.

Head over to St. Peters, Missouri, and you'll find this Lightning Silver 2021 Aston Martin DBX, with a Sahara Tan interior and 49,300 miles on the odometer, listed for a mere $72,000. Meanwhile, the GLE450 4Matic Coupe starts at $77,250 before destination. And while the GLE at least comes with a turbocharged inline-six good for 375 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque and an official 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds, you get so much more in the Aston. It's packing an Aston-tuned version of the same turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 found in the Mercedes-AMG GLE63, which is good for 542 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque and an official 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds.

Quicker crossovers exist, sure, but they aren't Aston Martins. Plus, you get a cabin stitched together with materials commensurate with its nearly $200,000 base price. Sadly, the dealer did not include the original window sticker, so we don't know the exact price this particular DBX actually sold for, but come on. Even in silver, it looks outstanding, and I'm pretty sure I can smell the leather through these photos.