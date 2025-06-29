Iran Was The Last Country Flying The F-14 Tomcat, Here's Why

The Grumman F-14 Tomcat dominated the skies between 1974 and 2006, as well as pop culture, thanks to the movie "Top Gun." In its time, it was on the bleeding edge of technology, with AIM-54 Phoenix missiles and a sophisticated radar system that, together, could shoot down enemies up to 100 miles away. Only one country besides the United States has ever flown the F-14, and it's not one of our current close allies. The only country we ever shared the F-14 with was, of all places, Iran.

The U.S. has banned supplying F-14 parts to Iran since at least the early 1980s, but Iran has not had much choice but to keep these old birds in the air anyway. Iran had hoped to update its air force with former Soviet aircraft in the 1990s, and did purchase small numbers of Su-24s and MiG-29s. However, pressure from the U.S. persauded the former Soviet republics to pull out of deals to sell more planes, thwarting Iran's plans to replace its older aircraft. While the Iranian Air Force does have more than 300 fighter jets, they are all outdated designs compared to modern fleets.