What Offbeat Racing Series Or Driving Competition Deserves More Attention Than Sperm Racing?

Because the worst people in the world have all the money now, some kid recently managed to secure a $10 million seed round for his sperm-racing startup. Yes, it has close ties to crypto. No, fertilization is not determined by which sperm reaches the egg the fastest. I guess it's possible the founder may do some good with his millions at some point, but for now, it's just a racing series for the dudes currently crashing out over the news that Theo Von completely bombed the taping of his latest standup special.

The good news is, if you love a good non-traditional race or driving competition, you're in good company. The last few of us still on staff here at Jalopnik love a good offbeat race or driving competition. Don't get me wrong, Formula 1 can be great, and even if you think you'll hate it, you have to go to at least one NASCAR race in your life. It's an experience, and you're missing out if you've never been. But the competitions that get the most attention aren't always the most interesting ones, just like how the performers who get the biggest record deals aren't always the most talented. If they were, country radio would sound completely different.