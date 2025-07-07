NASCAR's Chicago Street Course Is The Best Race On The Calendar, But The Party Might Be Over Forever

NASCAR's annual race in downtown Chicago is a tremendous spectacle of roaring V8s, crunched carbon fiber, and fun for everyone. Getting this race to happen for the first time in 2023 was practically a miracle, and it paid off with huge viewership numbers. The fans love Chicago, the drivers love racing here, and the series stakeholders love how well it synergizes their deliverables or whatever. Unfortunately the future of the race is in doubt as the three-year event contract with the city has run out and looks unlikely to be renewed.

In going downtown, NASCAR took a page out of the Formula E playbook, putting the race directly in the face of people who don't typically go to races or watch the series. "It accomplished what we wanted to accomplish: Bringing the race to the fans and not the fans to the race," says driver Michael McDowell. Event promoters told The Athletic that over 80% of tickets for the event in 2023 were sold to people who had never been to a NASCAR race before, with that number around 70% for 2024. This weekend's race was tracking similarly.

You would think that building on these successes would be a priority for the city and the series, but the bureaucratic obstacles in their way may put an end to it all. The event's three-year contract has come to a close, though there was an option to extend the event through 2026 and 2027 if the city chooses to allow it. NASCAR, for its part, might be looking to flake on the contract extension anyway. There are already plenty of NASCAR events represented in the region, including Iowa, Indianapolis, and Michigan. Not to mention Illinois already has another NASCAR event at Worldwide Technology Raceway. Conversely, NASCAR is reportedly closing a deal to run a street course race in San Diego which could not only take the street course spot on the series calendar, but also deliver the series a Southern California region nut it's been begging to crack for years.