How Are Racing Oil Filters Different From Standard Oil Filters

Sure, the daily commute can put a lot of stress on your car, but that's nothing compared to what a full-fledged racecar goes through. In a grueling endurance competition like the Le Mans event, racers must drive for 24 hours straight, and this year's winner — the Ferrari 499P hypercar that gave Ferrari its third Le Mans win in a row – covered some 3,276 miles. It's not only world-class endurance competitions that place extra stress on engines, though — even running local auto-cross events can put added strain on your ride.

That's why racers usually rely on parts and accessories engineered specifically to withstand extreme conditions, including the oil filter. In fact, the lowly oil filter can be all that's standing between the checkered flag and a blown engine. After all, the filter is what helps ensure an adequate flow of clean oil for your motor, creating two potential pain points. If not enough oil gets through, the physical parts of the engine won't get enough lubrication, and the metal-on-metal friction can build up to the point where the engine is permanently damaged.

On the other hand, if the filter openings are widened to allow more flow, more debris and contaminants can get into your engine, potentially leading to internal damage. With that in mind, typical oil filters are built to find a sweet spot between maximum oil flow and maximum filtration. In comparison, racing oil filters tend to prioritize flow over filtration and are engineered to be more robust for operation at hotter temperatures and higher pressures.