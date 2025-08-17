4 Things Passengers Can't Do While An RV Is Being Driven

There's pretty much just one thing a driver is allowed to do while an RV is in motion — keeping his or her eyes on the road. But it's a different story when you're a passenger. There are so many things to do in an RV, like watch TV, play games, or sleep. If you're a full-time RVer, a long road trip may seem like a good time to get some things done, like laundry and meal prep. And then, of course, there's taking care of necessities, like using the bathroom or taking a shower.

However, it may not be a great idea to do some of those things while the RV is moving down the road. In fact, some of them are illegal in multiple states. And even when certain activities are not specifically prohibited by law, they may just not be safe in a moving RV.

That's why it's always a good idea to check the laws of whatever state or states you'll be traveling through. And it's important to remember that laws differ from state to state. For example, it's legal (though probably not all that safe) in many states for passengers to ride in a fifth-wheel camper trailer, while other states only allow passengers over a certain age to do that, and other states outright prohibit it. So be prepared before your trip by doing your research.