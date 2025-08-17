4 Things Passengers Can't Do While An RV Is Being Driven
There's pretty much just one thing a driver is allowed to do while an RV is in motion — keeping his or her eyes on the road. But it's a different story when you're a passenger. There are so many things to do in an RV, like watch TV, play games, or sleep. If you're a full-time RVer, a long road trip may seem like a good time to get some things done, like laundry and meal prep. And then, of course, there's taking care of necessities, like using the bathroom or taking a shower.
However, it may not be a great idea to do some of those things while the RV is moving down the road. In fact, some of them are illegal in multiple states. And even when certain activities are not specifically prohibited by law, they may just not be safe in a moving RV.
That's why it's always a good idea to check the laws of whatever state or states you'll be traveling through. And it's important to remember that laws differ from state to state. For example, it's legal (though probably not all that safe) in many states for passengers to ride in a fifth-wheel camper trailer, while other states only allow passengers over a certain age to do that, and other states outright prohibit it. So be prepared before your trip by doing your research.
Riding without a seatbelt, sleeping, or using the bathroom
Every state except New Hampshire requires an adult sitting in the front passenger seat of an RV to wear a seatbelt. Every state that allows a child to ride in the front seat requires that child to be seated with the proper safety restraint. But what about the rest of the vehicle? Can a passenger walk around in a moving RV? That depends on a state's seatbelt laws. Some, like Arizona and California, require that all passengers in an RV, including dogs, be belted in while the RV is moving. Others aren't so strict.
The answers to most other common questions about what passengers can do in a moving RV depend on state seatbelt laws. For instance, can you sleep in a moving RV? If you're sleeping in a seat while wearing a seatbelt, of course, that's allowed. But whether you can go back and get cozy in bed depends on whether you're required to buckle in by state law.
The same goes for whether you can use the bathroom or take a shower while the RV is moving. We have yet to come across an RV that has a toilet equipped with a seatbelt, so in some states, this would be an issue. And taking a shower in a moving RV, while possible, isn't the safest or most practical thing to do, regardless of whether it's legally allowed.
One other thing to note — just because your Class A can sleep 8, doesn't mean it can ride 8 passengers. In states with stricter seatbelt laws, that would depend on how many seatbelts you have.
Riding in a trailer or truck camper
You've got a six-hour ride to the campsite. Surely your passengers would be more comfortable in the tow-behind camper, wouldn't they? Can you ride in a towed RV or camper trailer? This is generally not recommended due to safety concerns. Trailers tend to sway sometimes, and it can get really dangerous if the driver has to swerve or come to an abrupt stop.
But maybe you're thinking you want to chance it, anyway. YOLO! Here again, is where local state laws come into play. Some states, like Florida and Kansas, strictly prohibit any passengers from riding in any towed vehicle, campers included, due to safety concerns. And on the flip side, of course, there are states, like Arizona and Idaho, that do allow it under certain conditions.
But even states that allow riding in a towed camper have differing rules about how it should be done. Some states, like Wisconsin, only allow passengers over a certain age to ride in a towed camper, and that age differs from state to state. Some states, like California and Montana, only allow you to ride in a fifth-wheel trailer. And some states, like Pennsylvania and Oregon, require that there be a means of communication, like a 2-way radio, between the passengers and driver.
We were surprised to find out that the vast majority of states do not prohibit riding in a truck camper, as this is considered part of the same vehicle as the truck. The only states that prohibit it are Arkansas, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. However, some states do require a means of 2-way communication in this situation, as well.
Drinking alcohol or smoking weed
Of course, drivers are never allowed to drink while operating a vehicle. But can passengers drink alcohol while the RV is moving? As with seat belt laws and rules about riding in a travel trailer, open container laws differ from state to state, too. For example, Alaska, Mississippi, Missouri, Rhode Island and Tennessee allow passengers of moving RVs to be in possession of an open container of alcohol, while most other states strictly prohibit this.
What about smoking weed? Marijuana is not legal in every state, and this obviously would be an issue in those states. And even some states that have legalized marijuana have "open container" laws regarding marijuana, just like they do with alcohol. Further complicating matters is that weed is still prohibited by federal law. That means, regardless of what the local state says, it is illegal to be in possession of weed on federal lands and roads, and technically you could get arrested for it.
We cannot stress enough the importance of checking the laws of the states where you will be traveling. We are not lawyers here, and we doubt that "Jalopnik told me it would be OK," will be considered an adequate defense by the cop who pulls you over. So, do your research.
Traveling with a firearm across state lines
Speaking of complicated issues — guns! People have multiple reasons why they might want to carry a firearm with them in their RV. Maybe their excursion is a hunting trip. Maybe they feel they need a firearm for protection. Can you carry your gun across state lines when you're riding in an RV?
If you are a gun owner, you're likely familiar with the local laws around concealed carry vs. open carry, and whether you can store your gun in your vehicle. It gets tricky when going across state lines. Some states have reciprocal laws, which means they will honor your concealed carry permit and the other related laws of your home state, regardless of what their own laws require. Other states are not reciprocal and expect you to follow their laws while you're in their state.
Additionally, some states that aren't reciprocal will allow you to transport your gun while traveling through their state, as long as it is properly stored and you are allowed to do so in your home state and your destination state. But these states even differ on this point, as some have different definitions of traveling "through". Some allow for short stops, such as for food or gas, while others do not.
Things drivers can't do in an RV
Of course, rules for drivers of RV differ even more than for passengers. Watching TV is a popular activity in an RV, but drivers are not allowed to watch TV while driving, of course. This means that no TV or screen that is playing a movie or show can be visible to the driver. Additionally, never, ever drive down the road with your RV's slides open. Not only does this make your RV too wide for most lanes and can block your visibility, but slides just aren't designed to do that.
Most states don't require a special license to drive an RV. But some states, like Washington and Wisconsin, require a CDL to operate an RV over a certain length or weight. In fact, Alabama won't even allow a motorhome over 45 feet long or, in some cases, a trailer over 28-and-a-half feet long on the road. And don't assume just because the speed limit sign says "70," that you're allowed to drive that fast in your RV. Five states have special speed limits just for RVs:California, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, and Washington.
The key here is to research ahead of time the rules of the road of the states you'll be visiting. With the right planning and foreknowledge, you can avoid getting pulled over and ticketed for breaking laws you didn't even know existed. And, of course, the most important thing is to drive safely, especially in an RV.