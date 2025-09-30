Alaska Seized His $95,000 Plane Over Illegal Beer, And Now This 82-Year-Old Pilot Wants The Supreme Court To Force The State Give It Back

Jouppi's passenger had been planning to visit her husband, who was working in Beaver, when the state troopers showed up. And she did have some beer in grocery bags that she loaded onto the plane. If you ask Jouppi, though, he saw the tops of some cans, but he didn't think to check whether they contained alcohol, especially knowing that his passenger didn't drink. The state argued that he had to have known, and the jury sided with the state.

Regardless of whether he knowingly committed a crime or not, though, does a crime punishable by a mere three days in jail and a $1,500 fine really warrant stealing a $95,000 plane that he used to make a living? And are we really worried that the initial punishment wouldn't be enough to keep a guy who would have been almost 70 at the time of his arrest from doing it again? After the Alaska Supreme Court ruled against Jouppi, he's now pushing for the Supreme Court to take his case. And if the court does take his case, a ruling from 2019 could end up working in his favor:

That case involved Tyson Timbs, a small-time drug offender in Indiana who pleaded guilty to selling $225 of heroin to undercover police officers. He was sentenced to one year of house arrest and was ordered to pay $1,200 in fees and fines. State officials also seized Mr. Timbs's $42,000 Land Rover, saying he had used it to commit crimes. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled for Mr. Timbs. The decision was modest, saying only that the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of excessive fines applied both to the federal government and to the states. It did not rule on whether the forfeiture itself was lawful.

Whether or not the Supreme Court will actually take Jouppi's case still has yet to be decided, but he told the Times he's hopeful, saying, "As miserable as this whole thing has been," he said, "I'm glad that it came to the point where it is now, because we do have a chance in the Supreme Court. It's not only my right to fight this, but it's my duty, too, to see this through."