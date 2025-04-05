Cop Caught Selling Confiscated Bikes For His Own Profit

Of course, given that Fenton ran the local police, it naturally leads one to wonder whether his little impromptu dealership formed an incentive for the department to seize more motorcycles. Under civil asset forfeiture laws, police can steal property they believe was involved in a crime without anyone actually ever being charged — and without any proof or evidence that the seized property was even tangentially related to any wrongdoing. So long as a cop says something bad happened, they have free reign to take whatever they like.

Where Fenton went wrong, legally speaking, was keeping the funds. Had he sold off the bikes with department approval and given the funds back to the cops, everything would've been totally in the clear — all his motorcycle thefts would be completely above board. But because he kept the cash and the Mustang for himself, Fenton could see the inside of a jail cell for the next ten years and have to pay out $250,000 per sale. A bad apple if ever I've seen one. We're lucky the saying ends there, and has nothing to say about spoiling the bunch.

h/t RideApart