These BMW N52 Years Have The Most Problems

Oh, BMW, how wonderful it was when you preferred making horsepower via stratospheric redlines rather than turbos. You experimented with V10 M5s and V8 M3s that sound oh, so intoxicating when the accelerator hits the floor. Even your bog-standard volume-selling inline-6 models got cool, unique tech. Look at the N52, one of the last BMW sixes that breathed exclusively through the atmosphere rather than forced induction. It was made from 2004 through 2015, had a super-light magnesium/aluminum alloy block, displaced either 2.5 or 3 liters, revved to 7,000 rpm, made up to 268 hp, and is extremely reliable.*

Dangit, there's that stupid asterisk. Fine, the N52 is reliable "for a BMW," as pointed out by readers when we asked what the best used car values are right now. Let's talk about the N52 years that will give you more trouble than others.

Pre-2009 N52s have hydraulic valve lifters that don't get enough lubrication, causing them to tick or rattle. Post-June 2006 N52s can have misfires due to faulty ignition coils. N52s made since March, 2005 can suffer from insufficient oil pressure in the variable valve timing (VANOS) control pistons. Post-September 2006 N52s have crack-prone valve covers made of plastic instead of magnesium, like the earlier engines, and a revised water pump that's more prone to failure. Examples built between September 2009 and November 2011 may experience issues with the VANOS phasers, thanks to weak bolts that can break.