Why RVs Are Popping Up Over Lots Burned Out By The Eaton Fire

The Eaton fire burned down more than 9,400 structures and killed 17 people this past January, mainly in the Altadena community just north of Pasadena, California. The massive clean-up is still underway, and some residents have moved into RVs parked on their property until their permanent residences can be rebuilt. These aren't the travelers, snowbirds, and van lifers that usually occupy homes on wheels, but people who are just trying to go home and rebuild. From ABC7:

"We just came up with the idea only because we needed a place to stay," said Marc Archuleta. "Predominantly, we wanted to save money for our rebuild. We put all our money together. That's why we're here." The Archuletas, one of the first to move into an RV on their property in Altadena, say more are following suit. "They're popping up everywhere," Gloria Archuleta said.

Many of these residents were unable to get traditional homeowner's insurance because their properties were in a high-risk area for fires. According to its website, the California FAIR Plan "provides basic fire insurance coverage for high-risk properties when traditional insurance companies will not." The keyword here is "basic," which also describes the coverage provided in the event of a claim. Many customers received just $5,000 for living expenses, and not nearly enough money to rebuild their Altadena homes, which are worth an average of $1.1 million according to Realtor.com.

These residents now find themselves struggling to put a roof over their heads like the rest of the large Los Angeles homeless population. Many of the less affluent live in their cars, despite the many difficulties that come with it. Buying a nice camper or RV to park on their own property is a more expensive but more comfortable version of that.