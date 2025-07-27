The Pros And Cons Of Buying A High Mileage EV
Buying a used EV is a great way to save money, since most EVs depreciate at a higher rate than internal combustion vehicles and hybrids, but there are some important things to look out for. Fortunately, in the latter half of the year 2025, EVs have been relatively mainstream for around 15 years now, and their technology has improved at a rapid rate.
Ten years ago, buying a used EV was a much riskier prospect since many of the early EVs had very low maximum ranges when new and less efficient battery cooling methods. Over the course of several years and hundreds of charge cycles, those two factors led to significant battery degradation, and those low maximum ranges dropped down to barely usable levels for most drivers. The best option in that case was to pay to have a battery replaced, which oftentimes would cost more than the value of the car.
Newer EVs have longer ranges to begin with, and their superior battery cooling systems and more sophisticated battery management systems preserve the health of their batteries more effectively so battery replacements are a less-common occurrence. Here are some important things to consider when shopping for a high-mileage EV.
These are the benefits of buying a used EV
One of the best things about used EVs, as I already noted, is that they tend to depreciate faster than cars with more traditional powertrains like gas and even hybrids. Now, that isn't a good thing for the first owner of the car if they bought it when it was new, but it's great for the second or third owner who gets a screaming deal on a relatively new car.
Another benefit is that EVs have a fraction of the moving parts that gas-powered cars have. The drivetrain of gas-powered cars have over 2,000 moving parts that are likely to wear out or break over the course of several thousands of miles, where EV drivetrains have around 20 moving parts. If you've owned a high-mileage gas-powered car, you're likely familiar with how many tiny parts can suddenly go wrong, and how repairs can suddenly add up to significant sums of money. Buying a used EV, in most cases, means you will spend less money on repairs, less time at the shop, and less headache surrounding upkeep.
The cons
The cons of buying a used EV are difficult to predict, but statistics show that big issues are relatively uncommon. The primary concern is high-voltage battery longevity, which many recent studies have shown is very rarely an issue. The easiest way to determine the battery health of a used EV is to check the car's predicted maximum range on a full charge. If the car shows a maximum range prediction that's significantly lower than the car's EPA estimated maximum range, then the battery may be in poor condition. Modern EVs with liquid-cooled battery packs and advanced battery management systems rarely experience degradation significant enough to warrant a costly battery replacement, even over the course of hundreds of thousands of mies and upward of 15 years of use. A recent study by a UK-based vehicle telematics company shows that on average, EVs lose about 1.8% of their maximum range per year, and that most battery packs last between 15 and 20 years, so it's not a big concern yet since most EVs are newer than that.
Charging speeds are another concern to take into account; EV technology has rapidly progressed, so older EVs tend to have slower charging speeds than new ones. In day-to-day drives, the average American drives under 50-miles per day, so daily charging shouldn't be a necessity for most EVs. It's important to take into consideration your intended use-case and charging solution when shopping for an EV; if you travel long distances on a daily basis and cannot charge your vehicle at home each night or at your place of work, then maybe an EV isn't the right choice for you. Reliance on the public charging network can be burdensome, and if you plan to rely on the public charging system, then it will be important to consider the maximum rate of charge that an EV can achieve, since some can charge much faster than others. The same goes for new EVs though, so this issue isn't isolated to used or high-mileage EVs.
Many EVs are capable of over-the-air software updates, and some of their features can be dependent upon a monthly or annual subscription model, either of which could become outdated or no-longer supported by the manufacturer. If the EV you're shopping for has these features, it's important to confirm with the seller and make sure that you have the necessary log-in credentials, as well as confirm that the car has the most updated software possible. Some cars may require a dealer visit to receive updates, but this is not an issue that's unique to EVs; many modern internal combustion vehicles have the same requirements.
Finally, make sure that the EV you are looking to purchase has all of its necessary charging accoutrements like charging cables and adapters. New EVs usually come with charge cables to allow you to plug them in at home, or adapters that allow access to different public chargers. To ensure the smoothest possible experience when purchasing a used EV, make sure the car you are buying has its charging cables.
The verdict
As with all other cars, there's no foolproof way to confirm that the used electric vehicle you're looking to purchase will run trouble-free for years. It's important to do research on the car you're considering, so use all sources possible to conduct that research including online forums and YouTube videos from long-term owners. Both of these sources are great ways to get first-hand information about what to expect from long-term ownership of the specific car you're looking to buy.
Many EVs have long warranties on their electric powertrains and batteries, and some companies allow these eight-to-10 year warranties are transferrable for the second owner and sometimes third owners, too. If you're concerned about an EV's long-term battery life, look for used EVs that are produced by companies that honor their powertrain warranties beyond the first owner of the car. Beyond factory warranties, you can also search for aftermarket warranties that can cover costly repairs, but again, do your research on the aftermarket warranty before purchasing it to make sure it meets your needs.
It's important to weigh the pros and cons of buying a particular vehicle, whether it's an EV or not, so do your research, make sure you have a reliable charging solution, and rest easy knowing that you've done everything in your power to make an informed decision.