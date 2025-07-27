The Pros And Cons Of Buying A High Mileage EV

The cons of buying a used EV are difficult to predict, but statistics show that big issues are relatively uncommon. The primary concern is high-voltage battery longevity, which many recent studies have shown is very rarely an issue. The easiest way to determine the battery health of a used EV is to check the car's predicted maximum range on a full charge. If the car shows a maximum range prediction that's significantly lower than the car's EPA estimated maximum range, then the battery may be in poor condition. Modern EVs with liquid-cooled battery packs and advanced battery management systems rarely experience degradation significant enough to warrant a costly battery replacement, even over the course of hundreds of thousands of mies and upward of 15 years of use. A recent study by a UK-based vehicle telematics company shows that on average, EVs lose about 1.8% of their maximum range per year, and that most battery packs last between 15 and 20 years, so it's not a big concern yet since most EVs are newer than that.

Charging speeds are another concern to take into account; EV technology has rapidly progressed, so older EVs tend to have slower charging speeds than new ones. In day-to-day drives, the average American drives under 50-miles per day, so daily charging shouldn't be a necessity for most EVs. It's important to take into consideration your intended use-case and charging solution when shopping for an EV; if you travel long distances on a daily basis and cannot charge your vehicle at home each night or at your place of work, then maybe an EV isn't the right choice for you. Reliance on the public charging network can be burdensome, and if you plan to rely on the public charging system, then it will be important to consider the maximum rate of charge that an EV can achieve, since some can charge much faster than others. The same goes for new EVs though, so this issue isn't isolated to used or high-mileage EVs.

Many EVs are capable of over-the-air software updates, and some of their features can be dependent upon a monthly or annual subscription model, either of which could become outdated or no-longer supported by the manufacturer. If the EV you're shopping for has these features, it's important to confirm with the seller and make sure that you have the necessary log-in credentials, as well as confirm that the car has the most updated software possible. Some cars may require a dealer visit to receive updates, but this is not an issue that's unique to EVs; many modern internal combustion vehicles have the same requirements.

Finally, make sure that the EV you are looking to purchase has all of its necessary charging accoutrements like charging cables and adapters. New EVs usually come with charge cables to allow you to plug them in at home, or adapters that allow access to different public chargers. To ensure the smoothest possible experience when purchasing a used EV, make sure the car you are buying has its charging cables.