Why Some Chevy Bow Ties Are Black Instead Of Gold

You're probably familiar with Chevrolet's bowtie emblem regardless of whether you're a fan of the brand. Why Chevrolet adopted it over 100 years ago isn't exactly clear, although many accept the theory that company-founder William C. Durant was inspired by a wallpaper design when in Paris in 1908.

While the iconic golden emblem has had many variations over the years, first appearing with the brand name center stage before adopting a set of wings and a coat of arms later in life, it has remained central to Chevrolet's branding for over a century. However, within the last decade, black bowtie emblems have begun to grace the front of certain models. The reason is remarkably simple: because customers think it looks good.

That's right — there's no deeper meaning to the black bowtie emblem. It's purely an aesthetic choice buyers can make when ordering their cars. It's not that surprising, either, as the rise of black detailing on cars has been evident on many makes and models in the last decade. Audi, for example, offers a range of Black Edition cars — S-Line models with blacked-out trim and, often, matte-black rotor-style alloy wheels — while Toyota offers a Nightshade trim on cars including the Prius.

The black bowtie is a similar cosmetic choice that can be made on new cars or fitted later by Chevy enthusiasts who buy used. According to an unscientific GM Authority poll, 64% of respondents preferred the black bowtie, so expect to see it around more.