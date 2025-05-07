Toyota Corolla Hatchback FX Edition Adds Perfect, Beautiful White Wheels

We enthusiasts are constantly clamoring for better colors on our cars, but too few automakers are willing to oblige our pleas for whimsical, joyful cars. Thankfully Toyota isn't every other automaker, because the new Corolla Hatchback FX Edition is exactly the bright, happy little hot hatch we love — and the kind of car we all deserve. It may not be the kind of sea change performance trim that the GR Corolla is, but who cares about that on a car this brightly painted?

The FX comes with 18-inch gloss white wheels, a rear wing, and upgraded seats with orange stitching. Toyota will sell you one in white, dark blue, or orange, but the first two of those are cowards' choices. Orange is the true color for this car, and if you get it in that subtle-ass dark blue or boring white you should do so with the knowledge that I'll judge you out on the roads. Harshly.