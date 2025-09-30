Wrapping Vs. Painting Your Car: The Pros And Cons

Changing your car's color is not cheap, regardless of which option you choose. That's especially true if you're after a professional finish, which, for the purpose of this article, we'll assume you are. Otherwise, anyone can stick cheap vinyl on their car's panels or perform a rattle-can paint job in the driveway, though the finish will likely be less than desirable.

When it comes to how much a professional wrap or paint job costs, it's like asking how long is a piece of string. There are variables that affect the cost of both methods, including how much prep work is required, what the desired finish is, and the size of the vehicle. For instance, wrapping a Lamborghini Urus in chrome pink is going to cost more than wrapping a Mini Cooper in gloss red.

However, the general rule is that painting is the more expensive option. To achieve a perfect paint finish, the existing paintwork needs to be sanded down, which is extremely time consuming. In contrast, it's much quicker to prep a car's surface for wrapping, and there's no need to bake it in an oven and apply a clearcoat afterward, either. Naturally, more intricate and higher quality wraps will send prices soaring, and the same is true of paint. So, you really do get what you pay for here. Either way, both will require significant financial outlay to net a genuinely good result, which is a con for both. However, wrapping should be slightly cheaper, so the point goes to wraps when it comes to cost.