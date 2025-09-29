Hawaii Is Cracking Down On Loud Cars With Noise Cameras

It turns out the Aloha State isn't too keen on exhaust system modifications. Despite having multiple laws on the books prohibiting residents from altering stock vehicle pipes or mufflers for the purpose of making them louder, complaints from Oahu residents continue to pour in. So, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) recently upped the ante with plans to install acoustic cameras at select locations. Of course, it isn't just retired busybodies or car culture haters that detest the audible cacophony emitted from some modified cars — even enthusiasts cringe when they hear a cheap exhaust that sounds like garbage. Fortunately for those affected, these noise detection devices are part of a two-year pilot program, which won't ticket any offenders (for now).

Officials are using the noise complaints to zero in on specific areas of Oahu. The state has already installed acoustic cameras at the H-3 highway at Halekou, where it intersects with the Kamehameha Highway, and at Ala Moana Boulevard, close to Kalia Road. However, an additional eight cameras, covering areas in the central and southern parts of the island, are planned to go up by early 2026.