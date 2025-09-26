This Cheap, Used Chevy Bolt Is Taking On Lemons Races In An Effort To Win $50,000

You might not think endurance racing and EVs are much of a match, and you might consider a used Chevy Bolt an unlikely choice for the 24 Hours of Lemons series. But the Electric Turtle team and their modded 2018 Bolt could change your mind. The Lemons organizers have certainly been happy to waive their $500 limit rule for the Bolt because it has to leave the track for extended periods to charge. EVTuners has posted a video of team lead Forrest Iandola reviewing the assorted changes to the car, and Iandola himself has documented Electric Turtle's racing history on Medium.

For an even deeper dive, Car and Driver's James Gilboy chronicles, in entertaining fashion, a recent race at Thunderhill in California, when he joined the team as a driver. Here he is offering the rationale for entering the Bolt in a competition better known for showcasing, as he puts it, "crapcan" cars: