Drive To School Turns Into Police Chase And Crash For 12-Year-Old Driver

Though there are exceptions, video games don't usually translate well into real life. That was the case here, as the chase was short, though not without consequences. The boy allegedly crashed into a parked car and then into a sheriff's car before the pursuit came to an end. The young suspect was taken into custody. The Ford Explorer Sport Trac looks heavily damaged in the front with a flat tire. That's too bad, because the Explorer Sport Trac was a pretty cool truck in its time.

Since the suspect is a child, his name has not been released. We don't know whether he will be charged with a crime in juvenile court, sent to counseling, or released to his parents. I suspect he would then have his video games taken away and be grounded for the rest of his life.

But seriously, this could have ended so much worse. We've seen a 10-year-old lead police on a chase in Arizona. In that case, his father was along for the ride, but that only made it worse. The youngest car thief we've seen, who also crashed into police on his way to school, was just nine years old. No chicken nuggies for you.