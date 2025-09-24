What Car Is Begging For A Turbocharger?

Car companies have to find ways to maximize profits and minimize sales prices of their new cars in order to please their shareholders, but oftentimes that comes at the expense of appealing to the minority group of driving enthusiasts. Despite the fact that we live in a time when the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is basically the obligatory engine in many new cars, there are still plenty of cars that are saddled with naturally aspirated engines. Plus, there are plenty of older naturally aspirated cars that we now know can go from zero to hero with the simple addition of a cheeky turbocharger, so for today's question we want you to tell us what car you think is just begging for a turbocharger.

Turbocharging a motor is a simple way to make more power without taking up a bunch more space or requiring as much additional expenditure as other power adding strategies, and it's become a much more common tactic in recent years. Aftermarket turbo kits are readily available to average Joes, and prices continue to fall, but what car is just begging to have a big whistling snail bolted on?