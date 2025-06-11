Build A CARB-Legal Turbo Miata For Only $5,000 With This Flyin' Miata Turbo Kit

If you know much about Flyin' Miata other than the fact that it used to offer V8 swaps for the Miata, you know it's offered turbo kits for a while. The newer thing is that these are CARB-legal, allowing you to legally register these cars in states that don't want their citizens to develop lung conditions. It's about $5,000 to start, although if you need them to supply a catalytic converter, expect to spend closer to $6,000. Then, they estimate it'll take about 20 hours of labor to put it all together, so you'll either need to spend a couple weekends in your garage or pay someone to do it for you.

Of course, the development car isn't just a stock Miata with a turbo. Flyin' Miata also added an upgraded suspension, lighter wheels and high-performance street tires, and doing the same thing will drive up the cost of your turbo Miata even further. But from the sound of it, the end result will be a car that's far quicker in the canyons than it has any right to be. Dropping the power-to-weight ratio from roughly 15 pounds per horsepower to about 9.5 pounds per horsepower tends to do that. And since people tend to prefer every other generation of Miata, you should be able to get a pretty good deal on an NC if you don't already have one.

Will a turbo kit ever replace the burble of a V8? Not at all. Still, the idea that you could build a Miata with almost double the power, while also not turning you into a polluting POS? That's a win for everyone involved. Including the kids who have to breathe whatever comes out of your exhaust.