3 Common Mistakes That Put Kids At Risk In Car Crashes According To IIHS

Despite being a car enthusiast, I've always been morbidly infatuated by vehicle safety and crash testing. Cars are often viewed as four-wheeled manifestations of freedom and excitement, but they're also two-ton blocks of metal and gasoline that flawed humans drive at speeds upward of 70 miles per hour. Millions of car accidents happen each year in the U.S., so it's important for everyone to do what they can to protect themselves in the event of a car crash, but best practices aren't always obvious.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, is spotlighting three common issues that put children at an increased risk of injury in car crashes. (As we approach winter, it's also important to remove your child's puffy winter coat before buckling them up, and if your kids are in their teenage years and you want a safe car for them to drive, IIHS has a list of affordable and safe vehicles for teen drivers.)

Modern cars are designed to protect their occupants from injury in a crash more holistically than ever, but keeping a small child safe requires special consideration by the parents. Cars are designed to keep adult-sized bodies safe in a crash, not the small bodies of babies and young children, but these tips will give your children the best chance at staying safe should an accident occur: always buckle them up, keep them in the proper restraint type for their size, and adequately tighten their restraints.