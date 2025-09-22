Christian Horner Seeking F1 Return After $100 Million Red Bull Termination
Red Bull Racing seems to be doing just fine without Christian Horner. Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday in dominant fashion, his second consecutive victory after winning at Monza. Horner officially left Red Bull on Monday after an estimated $100 million settlement to terminate his contract. The buyout allows the former team principal to potentially join a different F1 team next season.
Horner had been the team principal of Red Bull Racing since the team joined F1 in 2005, winning eight World Drivers' Championships during his tenure. Under his now-terminated contract, he was set to head the outfit until 2030. However, Horner was relieved of his duties in July. The turmoil that led to his departure began last year, with Horner being accused of inappropriate conduct with a female colleague. Red Bull cleared him of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation, but it didn't prevent fallout within the team. Technical director Adrian Newey decided to leave the team for Aston Martin and Sporting director opted to become team principal at Sauber. The team's lackluster pace this season compared to McLaren jeopardized triggering the exit clause in Verstappen's contract, giving the reigning world champion a chance to jump ship. Removing Horner seems to be the only way to steady the ship.
Horner might end up leading Alpine
A $100 million payout would rarely ever be considered a low offer, but Horner was reportedly being paid $30 million per year. With five years left on his contract, he might have left $50 million on the table to be free to join another team. Alpine has been touted as a potential landing spot for Horner, according to ESPN. While Renault CEO Francois Provost has denied that the team is for sale, Horner has been linked to a takeover bid. Alpine could also just hire Horner outright.
Flavio Briatore is unofficially serving as team principal at the moment after returning to Enstone as an executive advisor last year. The man previously banned from F1 for life was thrust back into leadership after his appointed team boss, Oliver Oakes, resigned in May. Oakes cited personal reasons for his departure, but the resignation came just days after his brother was arrested in the UK for "transferring criminal property." The Oakes brothers are both directors of the Hitech GP racing team. If Briatore's past isn't an issue for Alpine, Horner could be viewed as the most qualified candidate to take the reins.