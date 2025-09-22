Christian Horner Seeking F1 Return After $100 Million Red Bull Termination

Red Bull Racing seems to be doing just fine without Christian Horner. Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday in dominant fashion, his second consecutive victory after winning at Monza. Horner officially left Red Bull on Monday after an estimated $100 million settlement to terminate his contract. The buyout allows the former team principal to potentially join a different F1 team next season.

Horner had been the team principal of Red Bull Racing since the team joined F1 in 2005, winning eight World Drivers' Championships during his tenure. Under his now-terminated contract, he was set to head the outfit until 2030. However, Horner was relieved of his duties in July. The turmoil that led to his departure began last year, with Horner being accused of inappropriate conduct with a female colleague. Red Bull cleared him of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation, but it didn't prevent fallout within the team. Technical director Adrian Newey decided to leave the team for Aston Martin and Sporting director opted to become team principal at Sauber. The team's lackluster pace this season compared to McLaren jeopardized triggering the exit clause in Verstappen's contract, giving the reigning world champion a chance to jump ship. Removing Horner seems to be the only way to steady the ship.