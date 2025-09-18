Plane Circled Over The Mediterranean For An Hour As An Air Traffic Controller Slept

The dysfunction surrounding the current state of air traffic control isn't exclusive to the United States. An Air Corsica flight was stuck circling the skies for an hour on Tuesday instead of making a midnight landing at Napoleon Bonaparte Airport in Ajaccio, Corsica's largest city. There was only one air traffic controller on duty, but he fell asleep and the runway lights weren't turned on. The flight eventually landed after a Herculean effort to wake up the controller.

The Airbus A320 was arriving from Paris-Orly Airport an hour late when the flight crew couldn't get in contact with the controller. According to the Times, regional controllers instructed the plane to hold over the Gulf of Ajaccio while the situation was resolved. The airport's fire personnel were contacted and informed the local gendarmerie. The police broke through the security locks and made their way up the tower to find the controller asleep at his desk. Before the flight was forced to divert to another airport on the opposite side of the island, the controller turned on the runway's lights and cleared the plane to land.