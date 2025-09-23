The Internet Is Filled With Posts About Stricter Driving Laws For Seniors, But They're All Fake

Do seniors need stricter traffic laws? There's certainly a strong case for it: We're all drivers in the great endurance race of life, but no one can outrun Father Time. As folks age, inevitable changes in their brains and bodies can have a serious effect on their driving abilities, especially when it comes to eyesight and reflexes.

The long list of potential issues from the American Academy of Ophthalmology includes worsening night vision, having trouble picking out objects from their backgrounds, and being overly sensitive to sunlight and glare. Meanwhile, scientific studies continue to show that physical changes in older people can leave them slower to react than younger adults.

The result, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is that drivers aged 70-plus are involved in more fatal car accidents per mile driven than those aged 35 to 54. In addition, some 25 older adults are killed each day in auto accidents, which leave more than 740 seniors injured each day.

Even some automakers are addressing the issue. GM, for example, recently patented an in-vehicle system that could get old, dangerous drivers off the road. Yet despite all that, state and federal legislators haven't been eager to address the situation. Sure, you may be seeing more and more internet posts about changing driving laws for seniors, but that's almost always pure AI slop.