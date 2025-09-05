New GM Patent Could Get Old, Dangerous Drivers Off The Road

Nobody really knows the right time to take the key away from their elderly parents, and now General Motors seems to be developing technology to help inform that awkward decision. Engineers at the automaker applied for a patent on a system that would help determine whether or not older motorists can still safely operate a car. It'll use both vehicle and driver data to make the determination and come up with a "driver retirement score." It'll notify motorists of their performance, which sounds pretty brutal if I'm honest, but the way some people drive, it's also wholly necessary.

Engineers say GM's new system relies upon a comprehensive scope of data inputs that include monitoring the driver's reaction times, squinting and signs of fatigue, according to the patent reviewed by Automotive News. It'll also determine whether the driver is using the turn signal appropriately and complying with road signs. The system can also incorporate other things like medical conditions and whether others have filed complaints about a person's driving. It'll be able to tell if someone's driving improves or gets worse over time. Hell, it'll even detect how frequently other drivers honk at you, meaning every time you honk at someone, they're one step closer to being off the road. I'm going to definitely keep this in mind.

Once the score is computed by the proposed system, it'll generate a report with recommendations for the driver. It'll also notify a designated contact about the score. I'm sure this won't make the decision to give up your keys any less painful or awkward, but it should theoretically be helpful in guiding people in the right direction.