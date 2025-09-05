New GM Patent Could Get Old, Dangerous Drivers Off The Road
Nobody really knows the right time to take the key away from their elderly parents, and now General Motors seems to be developing technology to help inform that awkward decision. Engineers at the automaker applied for a patent on a system that would help determine whether or not older motorists can still safely operate a car. It'll use both vehicle and driver data to make the determination and come up with a "driver retirement score." It'll notify motorists of their performance, which sounds pretty brutal if I'm honest, but the way some people drive, it's also wholly necessary.
Engineers say GM's new system relies upon a comprehensive scope of data inputs that include monitoring the driver's reaction times, squinting and signs of fatigue, according to the patent reviewed by Automotive News. It'll also determine whether the driver is using the turn signal appropriately and complying with road signs. The system can also incorporate other things like medical conditions and whether others have filed complaints about a person's driving. It'll be able to tell if someone's driving improves or gets worse over time. Hell, it'll even detect how frequently other drivers honk at you, meaning every time you honk at someone, they're one step closer to being off the road. I'm going to definitely keep this in mind.
Once the score is computed by the proposed system, it'll generate a report with recommendations for the driver. It'll also notify a designated contact about the score. I'm sure this won't make the decision to give up your keys any less painful or awkward, but it should theoretically be helpful in guiding people in the right direction.
A real need
There's a growing market for this sort of technology, especially as our parents get more ornery (not mine, my parents are young and cool). In 2022, there were almost 52 million folks 65 and older with driver's licenses in the U.S., according to AutoNews. That's a 77% increase over the past two decades, which is kind of wild to think about. People aren't giving up their cars despite their diminished states.
In 2023, drivers 65 and older accounted for 19% of all traffic deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's actually half a percentage point higher than the 25-34-year-old demographic. According to a 2024 study from AAA, seniors are now outliving their ability to drive safely, which is worrying to say the least. Because of that, they've got to plan for a driving retirement in the same way they've got to plan for a financial one.
We've covered this issue in the past. Last year, we talked about Americans driving into their twilight years because living without a car is "miserable and dangerous." We also talked about how older drivers are more likely to die while driving older cars and we've even given you advice on how to help older drivers when its time for them to turn over their keys.