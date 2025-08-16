Why The US Won't Ditch Boeing For An Airbus Air Force One

Air Force One isn't a regular airliner with VIP seating. It's a hardened, classified, and highly customized command center built into a plane. That means whoever builds it needs top-level access to sensitive military systems and intel (despite President Donald Trump being open to slacking off on security clearances if it gets him a new plane faster). Boeing, based in the U.S., already has that infrastructure in place. Airbus doesn't, and never will, under current laws. U.S. defense protocols restrict sharing certain technologies with foreign companies, even allies. That's why Airbus has never been a serious contender.

Trump himself made it clear, telling the BBC that even though he's frustrated with Boeing's delays and cost overruns, "I would not consider Airbus." Instead, the U.S. will refurbish a used Qatari 747 given as a gift to be a stopgap Air Force One at a cost that may hit $1 billion, and a timetable of a year or two. But switching to Airbus would delay the program even further, maybe by years. That's a logistical and legal nightmare.

Even Boeing is struggling to meet the specs of two new Air Force Ones it's under contract to build. The Air Force is still modifying requirements in the hopes that the company can hit a 2027 delivery target. If the U.S. can't get Boeing — a domestic company with decades of experience — to stay on track, it's hard to imagine handing the job to Airbus.