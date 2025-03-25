Locals Warned Of Impending Stink After Dairy Truck Spills 6,000 Gallons Of Milk On Highway
We're all used to dealing with a jam on the road ahead, but how often do you have to avoid cheese when you're out on the highway? Maryland residents may soon face that very problem as a dairy truck crashed this weekend, spilling fresh milk all over the highway.
The dairy truck crashed on I-695 in Maryland on Saturday, March 22, reports CBS News. The truck rolled over on the highway and Comte a stop near exit 24 on the outskirts of Baltimore. When it flipped, the truck spilled 6,000 gallons of fresh milk onto the road and into a nearby creek. The spill occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday and closed multiple lanes on I-695 for several hours while crews responded to the incident, adds CBS News.
Don't cry over spilt milk
The milk reportedly spilled across the roadway and into a nearby creek, but Maryland Department of the Environment was quickly on the scene to begin the cleanup operation. Agency responders were able to clear up some of the spilled milk and around 75 gallons of diesel spilled in the crash.
In order to feta clean up the spilled milk, the agency turned to a specialized vacuum truck that could suck up the lost dairy, adds the Baltimore Banner. Even with the special truck, it took teams three hours to clean the road and it reopened around 4 a.m. However, the agency warned that locals could be in for a stinky few days. So, if you Camembert the smell of sour milk, now might be a good time to avoid passing through Baltimore.
Food for thought
There's no word yet on what caused the truck to crash in Maryland this weekend, but the gouda news is that nobody was injured in the crash and the truck driver walked away unscathed.
The spilled milk isn't the first time food has been thrown over a highway during a crash that left an almighty mess to clean up. Over the past year alone a tanker carrying live salmon crashed and accidentally released the fish into a river, and a truck full of meat spilled its load over a highway in Oakland.
Other trucks have also scrambled eggs all over the road, and more sinister crashes have spewed toxic waste over America's highways. So maybe a week of stinky roads in Maryland really isn't the worst of our problems.