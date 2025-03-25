Locals Warned Of Impending Stink After Dairy Truck Spills 6,000 Gallons Of Milk On Highway

We're all used to dealing with a jam on the road ahead, but how often do you have to avoid cheese when you're out on the highway? Maryland residents may soon face that very problem as a dairy truck crashed this weekend, spilling fresh milk all over the highway.

The dairy truck crashed on I-695 in Maryland on Saturday, March 22, reports CBS News. The truck rolled over on the highway and Comte a stop near exit 24 on the outskirts of Baltimore. When it flipped, the truck spilled 6,000 gallons of fresh milk onto the road and into a nearby creek. The spill occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday and closed multiple lanes on I-695 for several hours while crews responded to the incident, adds CBS News.