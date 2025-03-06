Semi Truck Crash Tests Are Terrifyingly Satisfying To Watch

Slow motion crash test footage is one of the most satisfying genres of video on the internet, in my opinion. There's just something about the painstakingly slow destruction of a pristine car that sets my mind at ease and quells any concerns I may have about fellow road users. But bigger is always better, right, so imagine how satisfying semi truck crash tests could be.

In the development of new tractor trailers, manufacturers put their big rigs through similar tests to those that a new car would be subject to. There are emission checks to carry out, reliability tests and crash tests to ensure the occupants and other road users are safe should the worst case scenario arise.

To do this, manufacturers like Volvo, Scania and other semi truck makers crash test their vehicles before putting them on sale, and the slow-motion footage of these tests is terrifyingly satisfying to watch.